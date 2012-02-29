© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Rachel Gugelberger & Reynard Loki

Published February 28, 2012 at 11:07 PM CST
Michael Najjar Lehman Brothers, 2008-2009, Part of Data Deluge at Ballroom Marfa

Curators of Ballroom Marfa's latest show, Rachel Gugelberger & Reynard Loki, join us to discuss Data Deluge, an exhibition that presents a selection of sculpture, furniture, painting, photography, video, sound and works on paper by artists who shape Web-based and software-generated data into art. The exhibition takes its name from the title of a 2010 special report published by The Economist that observed the emergence of “a new kind of professional…the data scientist, who combines the skills of software programmer, statistician and storyteller/artist to extract the nuggets of gold hidden under mountains of data.”

