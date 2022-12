Data Deluge, Ballroom Marfa's latest exhibition, begins this Friday. Part of the opening weekend festivities include a live performance by conceptual new media artist, programmer and performer R. Luke Dubois and multi-instrumentalist, composer and performer Bora Yoon, both based in New York. The duo will perform an experimental work that is rooted in the live shaping of digital information. Join us on Talk at Ten this morning for a conversation with the duo.