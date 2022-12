Hal Cannon is the founding Director of the Western Folklife Center in Elko, Nevada, and its famous child, the Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Cannon has published scores of books and recordings on the folk arts of the West including his bestselling anthology, Cowboy Poetry, A Gathering.

Read more about his long and varied career here.

He was recorded last year at the time of the Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Alpine, but finally broadcast this year, in 2012.