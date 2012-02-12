St. Valentine's Day Special

Happy Valentine's day! On Talk at Ten, hear a collection of stories celebrating love, selected by the KRTS staff from PRX, the Public Radio Exchange. Because, all things considered, we like our listeners a lot.

And if you're looking for something special to send your sweetie today, check out these printable Valentine's cards from NPR.

As promised, here's a look back at the film of last year's Marfa Public Radio Diva Gram, long songs sung by a trained opera singer in Marfa on Valentine's Day.