Today Lonn Taylor discusses his new book "Texas, My Texas: Musings of a Rambling Boy" out this month from Texas Christian University Press. Listeners of KRTS will recognize Taylor as the host of The Rambling Boy, heard Mondays at 9:30 AM and 7:06 PM.

According to TCU Press, "Lonn Taylor traverses the very best of Texas geography, Texas history, and Texas personalities. In a state so famous for its pride, Taylor manages to write a very honest, witty, and wise book about Texas past and Texas present."

Taylor will be reading from the book and signing copies at the Marfa Book Company this Friday, February 17, at 6 PM.