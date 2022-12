On this second installment of Wednesday's Talk at Ten, we hear some tunes from Gary Gorence. The Sante Fe, New Mexico area based musician brings his bluesy rock-n-roll to West Texas this weekend. Gorence plays La Kiva in Terlingua on Friday, February 10, and Cigar Frogs in Midland on Saturday, February 11. More of Gorence's music can be heard on his website.