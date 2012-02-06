Emily Bovino of Field Work Marfa hosts an hour of programming on KRTS Marfa.

Emily Verla Bovino is a resident of the Fieldwork: Marfa initiative, an international researcher-in-residence program for emerging artists, critics and/or researchers located in Marfa.

Bovino hosts a two-part program featuring the work of radio philosopher Gregory Whitehead and poet David Antin. Today's program features "line, music, counterpoint, disjunction and the measure of mind", a talk by Antin given at the St. Mark's Poetry Project in 1984.