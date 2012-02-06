© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Emily Bovino

Published February 6, 2012
From Field Work Marfa: Etienne Bernard, Wilfrid Almendra, Mai Tran, Emily Verla Bovino, and Valerie Breuvart, October 3, 2011.

Emily Bovino of Field Work Marfa hosts an hour of programming on KRTS Marfa.

Emily Verla Bovino is a resident of the Fieldwork: Marfa initiative, an international researcher-in-residence program for emerging artists, critics and/or researchers located in Marfa.

Bovino hosts a two-part program featuring the work of radio philosopher Gregory Whitehead and poet David Antin. Today's program features "line, music, counterpoint, disjunction and the measure of mind", a talk by Antin given at the St. Mark's Poetry Project in 1984.

