Amy Ellis, the founder of the local Brewster County FreeCycle group joins us to celebrate the list serve's 7th anniversary. Amy will be sharing stories from FreeCycle members, and letting folks know how they can get involved.

According to the Freecycle Network, Freecycle is made up of 5,019 groups with 8,906,448 members around the world. Its mission is to build a worldwide gifting movement that reduces waste, saves precious resources & eases the burden on our landfills while enabling our members to benefit from the strength of a larger community.