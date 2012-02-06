© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Amy Ellis

Published February 6, 2012 at 10:28 AM CST
freecycle_logo

Amy Ellis, the founder of the local Brewster County FreeCycle group joins us to celebrate the list serve's 7th anniversary. Amy will be sharing stories from FreeCycle members, and letting folks know how they can get involved.

According to the Freecycle Network, Freecycle is made up of 5,019 groups with 8,906,448 members around the world. Its mission is to build a worldwide gifting movement that reduces waste, saves precious resources & eases the burden on our landfills while enabling our members to benefit from the strength of a larger community.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: