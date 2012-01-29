© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Mark Flippo

Published January 29, 2012 at 8:08 PM CST
bg4-3
Mark Flippo leads a birding tour

Big Bend National Park birding tour guide Mark Flippo discusses Big Bend area birds in winter.

For seventeen years in Big Bend, Mark served as a supervisory park ranger – naturalist, providing educational and interpretive programs with an emphasis on birds, their life histories, and their conservation. His audiences included general park visitors, school groups from elementary to university level, elder hostels, and professional and amateur ornithologists. Additionally, he contributed quarterly reports to American Birds, a publication of the American Birding Association, summarizing rare bird reports and current environmental conditions that impacted avian populations, performed annual breeding bird surveys within the park, coordinated annual National Audubon Christmas Counts, participated in Colima warbler surveys, and served as liaison to the Texas Bird Records Committee with the goal of providing clear and concise documentation of rare bird species for the NPS and the state of Texas.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: