Big Bend National Park birding tour guide Mark Flippo discusses Big Bend area birds in winter.

For seventeen years in Big Bend, Mark served as a supervisory park ranger – naturalist, providing educational and interpretive programs with an emphasis on birds, their life histories, and their conservation. His audiences included general park visitors, school groups from elementary to university level, elder hostels, and professional and amateur ornithologists. Additionally, he contributed quarterly reports to American Birds, a publication of the American Birding Association, summarizing rare bird reports and current environmental conditions that impacted avian populations, performed annual breeding bird surveys within the park, coordinated annual National Audubon Christmas Counts, participated in Colima warbler surveys, and served as liaison to the Texas Bird Records Committee with the goal of providing clear and concise documentation of rare bird species for the NPS and the state of Texas.