© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Judith E. Stein

Published January 29, 2012 at 9:26 PM CST

Judith E. Stein, current Lannan Foundation writer in residence, is a writer and independent curator. Her biography-in-progress of the art dealer Richard Hu Bellamy earned a Warhol Foundation/Creative Capital Arts Writers Grant. Among her honors is a Pew Foundation Fellowship in the Arts; an Award for Best Catalogue, International Art Critics Association, for the book I Tell My Heart: The Art of Horace Pippin; and a writing residency at the Rockefeller Foundation, Bellagio, Italy. For the last 30 years, her features and reviews have appeared in Art in AmericaArt NewsThe New York Times Book Review, and Ms. She is a former arts reviewer for NPR’s Fresh Air and Morning Edition. A graduate of Barnard College, she earned a doctorate in art history from the University of Pennsylvania.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: