Judith E. Stein, current Lannan Foundation writer in residence, is a writer and independent curator. Her biography-in-progress of the art dealer Richard Hu Bellamy earned a Warhol Foundation/Creative Capital Arts Writers Grant. Among her honors is a Pew Foundation Fellowship in the Arts; an Award for Best Catalogue, International Art Critics Association, for the book I Tell My Heart: The Art of Horace Pippin; and a writing residency at the Rockefeller Foundation, Bellagio, Italy. For the last 30 years, her features and reviews have appeared in Art in America, Art News, The New York Times Book Review, and Ms. She is a former arts reviewer for NPR’s Fresh Air and Morning Edition. A graduate of Barnard College, she earned a doctorate in art history from the University of Pennsylvania.