If you are a runner, or know a runner, you've probably heard about Chris McDougall. He is the author of the bestselling book Born to Run, and a proponent of minimalist running.

His website describes Born to Run as "an epic adventure that began with one simple question: Why does my foot hurt? In search of an answer, Christopher McDougall sets off to find a tribe of the world's greatest distance runners and learn their secrets, and in the process shows us that everything we thought we knew about running is wrong."