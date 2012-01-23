Shannon & Keith Earle and Lana Potts

The Fine Arts and Communications department at Sul Ross begins its spring semester guest artist concerts with Shannon Marie Earle, soprano, and Keith Earle, tenor, at 7:30 p.m. January 26 in Marshall Auditorium on the Sul Ross campus. Lana Potts, lecturer in piano at Sul Ross, is the accompanist.

The Earles are native Texans who currently live and work in San Antonio. A wide range of styles has made them favorite performers in San Antonio. The Alpine concert features arias and art songs by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Puccini, Lalo and Duke, as well as songs from Broadway musicals and hymn arrangements by the gospel trio “Selah.”

Both the Earles are part of the music staff at St. George’s Episcopal Church and School in San Antonio where Keith is director of music. Shannon maintains a busy performing career and an active private voice studio. Both singers have performed in choirs, on stage and in recital, and both are members of the professional chorus of the San Antonio Opera.