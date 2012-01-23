Rawles Williams is a yoga teacher and naturalist with thirty-five years of experiencing hiking, boating, exploring, and living in the Big Bend region of far west Texas and northern Mexico. A wildland firefighter by profession, he has worked from Alaska to Florida, including most western and intermountain states. Rawles spent twelve winters living in Boquillas and was the original crew boss of Big Bend National Park's Los Diablos fire crew. He currently lives in Alpine, and teaches yoga in both Alpine and Marfa, while waiting for fire season.

Boquillas Crossingis a captivating story of the clash of Texas and Mexican cultures during the waning years of the Mexican Revolution of 1910 that celebrates the natural beauty of the Big Bend region of far west Texas. Populated with dynamic characters drawn from the shadow-side of local history, it is a story of redemption and the consequences of choice.

Although the novel is self-published, the publisher (iUniverse) has given Boquillas Crossing their Editor's Choice Award. The book will be available on amazon.com and in local bookstores in March 2012.