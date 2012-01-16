Today is Janis Joplin's birthday. Though Janis became an international symbol of the San Francisco music scene of the ‘60s, her Texas roots profoundly influenced her music, her identity, and ultimately her enduring legacy. Join Kris Kristofferson, Tracy Nelson of Mother Earth, and some of those closest to Janis during her days growing up in Texas for an exclusive one hour documentary-- “Piece of My Heart: the Story of Janis Joplin”. Hosted by David Brown and produced by the award-winning Texas Music Matters team at KUT Austin.

This feature was not originated at KRTS, so it will not be podcast.