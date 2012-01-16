© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Ross Ramsey

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 16, 2012 at 2:56 PM CST
redistrictingeraser_jpg_800x1000_q100
Image courtesy of the Texas Tribune

Ross Ramsey joins us to discuss the ongoing redistricting battle in Texas. Ramsey is the is executive editor of The Texas Tribune and the editor of Texas Weekly, the premier newsletter on government and politics in the Lone Star State.

Currently, the state's redistricting maps are in limbo. Recently, Ramsey has reported on the effects this has on candidates and elections administrators. You can read these articles and more of his comprehensive redistricting reporting on the Texas Tribune website.

