Ross Ramsey joins us to discuss the ongoing redistricting battle in Texas. Ramsey is the is executive editor of The Texas Tribune and the editor of Texas Weekly, the premier newsletter on government and politics in the Lone Star State.

Currently, the state's redistricting maps are in limbo. Recently, Ramsey has reported on the effects this has on candidates and elections administrators. You can read these articles and more of his comprehensive redistricting reporting on the Texas Tribune website.