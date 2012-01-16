Heather Rogers, a journalist and author, is currently a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence in Marfa. She has written for The New York Times Magazine, Mother Jones, and The Nation. Her first book, Gone Tomorrow: The Hidden Life of Garbage, traces the history and politics of household rubbish in the United States. The book received the Editor’s Choice distinction from The New York Times Book Review, and Non-Fiction Choice from The Guardian. Her documentary film, also titled Gone Tomorrow, screened in festivals around the globe. Green Gone Wrong: How Our Economy Is Undermining the Environmental Revolution, her latest book, takes a critical look at popular market-based solutions to ecological destruction. Rogers has spoken internationally on the environmental effects of mass consumption and is a senior fellow at the progressive U.S. think tank Demos. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.