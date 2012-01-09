© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Bobby Bridger

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 9, 2012 at 9:55 AM CST
bb_aboutbobbymain

Today on Talk at Ten, Bobby Bridger. Bridger is a singer/songwriter/poet/actor/playwright/author and painter who for three decades has traveled the globe performing a trilogy of one man shows for audiences in America, Canada, Europe, Australia and Russia. He has recorded numerous albums on Monument, RCA and Golden Egg Records and has appeared twice on PBS's "Austin City Limits", on ABC's "Good Morning America", on NPR, A &E and C-Span. He is the composer of "Heal In The Wisdom", the official anthem of the internationally famous Kerrville Folk Festival for 25 years.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: