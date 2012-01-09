Today on Talk at Ten, Bobby Bridger. Bridger is a singer/songwriter/poet/actor/playwright/author and painter who for three decades has traveled the globe performing a trilogy of one man shows for audiences in America, Canada, Europe, Australia and Russia. He has recorded numerous albums on Monument, RCA and Golden Egg Records and has appeared twice on PBS's "Austin City Limits", on ABC's "Good Morning America", on NPR, A &E and C-Span. He is the composer of "Heal In The Wisdom", the official anthem of the internationally famous Kerrville Folk Festival for 25 years.