Dr. Tim Marzullo speaks about the robotics class he led at Marfa ISD. Joining him in the studio are Marfa High School students Zach Madrid and Eileen Cordova. The class learned about the basics of neuroscience, by tracking the impulses from a leg of a cockroach.

The workshop was organized by Emily Verla Bovino of Fieldwork:Marfa. It was sponsored by Marfa National Bank and Elizabeth & Josh Burns.