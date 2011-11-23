Today, in place of Talk At Ten, we bring you the Live call-in show called Turkey Confidential. From the public radio program Splendid Table, Lynne Rossetto Kasper will host and provide live kitchen help, laughs and entertainment on the biggest cooking day of the year.

A tradition in kitchens across the nation, Lynne plays "turkey triage nurse" LIVE on Thanksgiving morning from 10 AM to Noon. You, the listener, can phone 1.800.537.5252 to get Lynne's assistance with any impending kitchen disasters.

Helping Lynne answer phones will be legendary chef Jacques Pépin and A Prairie Home Companion's Garrison Keillor. Vol au vent made with Powdermilk Biscuits, anyone?

This program will not repeat at 6:30 PM nor be podcast here.