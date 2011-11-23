This morning on Talk At Ten, on the eve of Thanksgiving, various discussions of Food Banks & Food Pantries.

Our first guest is Tom Michael, the father of Tom Michael, General Manager of KRTS. The senior Tom Michael volunteers in food distribution for the poor, near his home in Chicago, Illinois.

Next, we replay the KRTS conversation with Paige Phelps of the West Texas Food Bank. She talks about food insecurity in our area.

As time permits, we'll replay past KRTS interviews with members of the food pantries in Jeff Davis County and in Brewster County.

And thanks to everyone who takes the time to feed those in need, during Thanksgiving or throughout the year.