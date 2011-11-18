© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

David & Irene Major and Sam & Nancy Jones

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 18, 2011 at 3:24 PM CST
art-car-artists-at-mpr-2

Art car artists David & Irene Major and Sam & Nancy Jones visit far west Texas to participate in the Wild Wheels Art Car Parade during this year's ArtWalk in Alpine. They drove up to the studio in a helicopter and a snail, coming from their visit with Marfa Elementary, to talk about their passion creating art cars.

The parade happens at noon on Saturday, November 19th, along Holland Avenue in Alpine. Afterwards there is a Min Art Car Workshop for children at Caboose Park at Holland and 5th.

helicopter-car
snail-car

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: