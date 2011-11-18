Art car artists David & Irene Major and Sam & Nancy Jones visit far west Texas to participate in the Wild Wheels Art Car Parade during this year's ArtWalk in Alpine. They drove up to the studio in a helicopter and a snail, coming from their visit with Marfa Elementary, to talk about their passion creating art cars.

The parade happens at noon on Saturday, November 19th, along Holland Avenue in Alpine. Afterwards there is a Min Art Car Workshop for children at Caboose Park at Holland and 5th.