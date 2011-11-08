© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Drew Stuart

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 8, 2011 at 3:29 PM CST
KRTS File Photo by TM

Drew Stuart is the editor of the Hudspeth County Herald & Dell Valley Review, a weekly newspaper focused on the communities of Fort Hancock, Dell City, and Sierra Blanca, on the eastern fringes of the KRTS listening area. Stuart discusses rare earth mining on today's Talk At Ten, the weekday interview show, at 10 AM and 6:30 PM.

What exactly are rare earth minerals? Who uses them? What are the economic benefits for the region? Environmental concerns? What is the local reaction?

Stuart addresses these questions and discusses how mining claims are made, and which companies are exploring near Dell City. Listen above on this page to the radio interview as a podcast.

Our guest today is one of the only journalists focused on the issue in Far West Texas. Prior to editing the Hudspeth County Herald, Stuart worked for KRTS Marfa Public Radio.

