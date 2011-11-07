The Portal is a film made by Alpine artist Nancy Whitlock, shot in the local landscape and made with local talent. The science-fiction comedy will have its theatrical release on Thursday, November 10, at the Granada Theater in Alpine. Doors open 6:30, admission $10, film at 8 pm.

The Portal follows a group of women out to find a lost friend who has passed into another dimension in the search for eternal youth. Nancy came onto the KRTS radio show Talk At Ten, with Marjie Erkkila and Kareva Mulholland.