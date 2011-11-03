On Talk At Ten today, preview the Rio Grande Ranchera Music Festival at the USO Building in Marfa on Saturday (November 5). The festival of traditional music runs all day on Saturday, featuring performance by Legacy Trio & Band, Del Alma Guitar Duo, Remijio Carrasco, and others. There will also be Ranchera Karaoke.

Admission to the festival is free. Vendors begin at 11 AM. Doors open at Noon. Music through the evening. A bailar!

At the event, Marfa Public Radio is helping to sell cervezas y aguas, and there will also be art of Dia de los Muertos and traditional Mexican border food.

The radio interview features Marfa Tourism Director Tex Toler, along with musicians Sonny Torres, 'Primo' Carrasco, and Hugo Espinoza.

More information online at VisitMarfa.com.

See photos after the jump.