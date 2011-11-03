© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Rio Grande Ranchera Music Festival

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2011 at 9:37 AM CDT
riogranderanchera_11_10_06-2

On Talk At Ten today, preview the Rio Grande Ranchera Music Festival at the USO Building in Marfa on Saturday (November 5). The festival of traditional music runs all day on Saturday, featuring performance by Legacy Trio & Band, Del Alma Guitar Duo, Remijio Carrasco, and others. There will also be Ranchera Karaoke.

Admission to the festival is free. Vendors begin at 11 AM. Doors open at Noon. Music through the evening. A bailar!

At the event, Marfa Public Radio is helping to sell cervezas y aguas, and there will also be art of Dia de los Muertos and traditional Mexican border food.

The radio interview features Marfa Tourism Director Tex Toler, along with musicians Sonny Torres, 'Primo' Carrasco, and Hugo Espinoza.

More information online at VisitMarfa.com.

See photos after the jump.

primocarrasco

 

primosonnyhugo

rancherafestival

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: