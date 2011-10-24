Spooked, Snap Judgement, with Glynn Washington

For Halloween, we broadcast the Snap Judgement program from NPR, which is hosted by Glynn Washington and billed as "Storytelling With A Beat." The stories that Washington compiles for this episode, "Spooked," are about our fears of the unknown, how imagination gets away from us, and the mystery of the unexplained. He compiles stories from the United States and around the world.

This program will play at 10 AM only, and there will be no podcast available. At 6:30 PM, there will be a broadcast of "A History of the Supernatural," from BackStory, with the American History Guys.