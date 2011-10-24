© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Dude Of The Dead

Published October 24, 2011 at 4:34 PM CDT
Charlie Angell and Neil Trammel preview this weekend's Dude Of The Dead Festival in Presidio. The 4th annual event is being held over Halloween weekend (Friday, October 28-29).

On Friday, there will be horror movies shown on the outdoor screen. Then, on Saturday, the festival features 10 live music acts, including David Garza, Kat Edmonson, Bene Medina, Amy Cook, The Doodlin’ Hogwallops, Mexicans At Night, Suzanna Choffel, Miles Zuniga, and more.

Neil Trammel, frontman of the Dude-lin' Hogwallops, previews his band's new music, and Charlie Angell picks selected tracks of the other artists on the bill.

 

