Published October 21, 2011 at 6:59 AM CDT
Shawn Colvin

Today on Talk at Ten, KRTS is excited to speak with Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin. She is performing a benefit concert for KRTS 93.5 FM tomorrow, Saturday October 22, at 8 PM at the newly restored Granada Theater in Alpine.

There are less than 50 tickets left. Buy yours here.

We appreciate the businesses and individuals who are sponsoring the event, including Holland Hotel, Maverick Inn, Eugene Sepulveda and Steven Tomlinson, Jacqueline Northcut, Joe Duran and Susan Combs, King Land and Water, Print Co, Rio Grande Mining Company, Kay Burnett, Tori and Robert Keith.

The Saddle Club next door to theater opens at 4 PM. Doors to the Granada Theater open at 7:30 PM and the concert begins at 8 PM. For more information on Shawn, and to hear her music, visit her artist page on NPR music.

