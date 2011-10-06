Chinati Foundation artist-in-residence Justin Almquist will be speaking about his exhibition "You Don't Have To Scratch Me To Get Meat," which is opening on Saturday (October 8), from 6 to 10 PM, at the Locker Plant in Marfa.

Almquist is a Texas native who has lived and worked in Munich, Germany, for the last half-decade. He has shown recent work at the Munich Kunstverein and the Tädtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus & Kunstbau, Munich. Ten years ago, he was a Chinati Foundation intern.

This interview of Talk At Ten will be broadcast live at 10 AM and then replayed on Saturday, October 8, at Noon. (There will be no 6:30 PM Thursday evening replay due to a NPR News Special at 6-7 PM.)