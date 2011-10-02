Representatives from the Boy Scouts of America discuss the benefits of scouting and efforts to create new chapters in the towns of Far West Texas. Scott Britton & Travis Koneschik are our guests today on Talk At Ten. Some major scouting camps - for both boys and girls - are in our region.

The stated purpose of the Boy Scouts of America is to provide an educational program for boys and young adults to build character, to train in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and to develop personal fitness.