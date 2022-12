Michael McGriff, a resident writer at the Lannan Foundation in Marfa, is our interview guest today. His poetry has appeared in American Poetry Review, Slate, The Believer, and Poetry. He is the author of Choke (2006) and Dismantling The Hills(2008), and also the co-founder of Tavern Books.

McGriff has received a National Endowment for the Arts grant, a Ruth Lilly Fellowship from The Poetry Foundation, and a Michener Fellowship from the University of Texas at Austin.