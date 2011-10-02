© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Field Work Marfa

Published October 2, 2011 at 10:42 AM CDT
From Field Work Marfa: Etienne Bernard, Wilfrid Almendra, Mai Tran, Emily Verla Bovino, and Valerie Breuvart, October 3, 2011.

Field Work Marfa is a joint project of three major European schools: ESBA Nantes Métropole, HEAD-Genève, and Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam. Student researchers in the art world come to Marfa, Texas, for a two to three-month residency.

Listen to Talk At Ten, live at 10 AM with a 6:30 PM repeat, and visit with some of the students of the debut program year. They include: Wilfrid Almendra, of Cholet, France; Emily Verla Bovino, of La Jolla, California; Elisa Larvego, of Geneva, Switzerland; Benoît-Marie Moriceau, of Rennes, France; Charlotte Moth of the U.K., living in Paris; and Tove Storch of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The radio guests are Etienne Bernard, Fieldwork: Marfa program coordinator for the Ecole Des Beaux Arts in Nantes; Mai Tran: research coordinator at the Ecole Des Beaux Arts in Nantes; Emily Bovino, art historian/artist from the U.S.;  and Wilfrid Almendra, sculptor from France.

