Field Work Marfa is a joint project of three major European schools: ESBA Nantes Métropole, HEAD-Genève, and Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam. Student researchers in the art world come to Marfa, Texas, for a two to three-month residency.

Listen to Talk At Ten, live at 10 AM with a 6:30 PM repeat, and visit with some of the students of the debut program year. They include: Wilfrid Almendra, of Cholet, France; Emily Verla Bovino, of La Jolla, California; Elisa Larvego, of Geneva, Switzerland; Benoît-Marie Moriceau, of Rennes, France; Charlotte Moth of the U.K., living in Paris; and Tove Storch of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The radio guests are Etienne Bernard, Fieldwork: Marfa program coordinator for the Ecole Des Beaux Arts in Nantes; Mai Tran: research coordinator at the Ecole Des Beaux Arts in Nantes; Emily Bovino, art historian/artist from the U.S.; and Wilfrid Almendra, sculptor from France.