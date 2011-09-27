Rupert Reyes & Raul Garza

Today on Talk at Ten at 10:30 AM, Rupert Reyes and Raul Garza from Teatro Vivo in Austin. Teatro Vivo presents the new play Dos Pocitos on Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st, at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Showtime is 8 PM.

Dos Pocitos is a comedy about the inhabitants of a lawless, futuristic South Texas town. Written by Raul Garza, it is performed in English, with a Latino flavor. Tickets available at the door and information is online at Teatro Vivo's website.

This interview will replay on Saturday at 10 AM.