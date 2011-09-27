Today's guest is artist Meredith Danluck, part of Ballroom Marfa's new show, Autobody.

AutoBody, curated by Neville Wakefield, explores the mythology of the American automobile through the carcasses of an industry turned art. From Robert Frank to Richard Prince, the automobile has been the driving force of American freedom: its promise of escape provided in an image of mobility. However, as JG Ballard pronounced over 40 years ago, “the car as we know it is on the way out… for as a basically old fashioned machine, it enshrines a basically old-fashion idea: freedom.” The American dream that it once represented, and freedom—the idea it once enshrined—may, like the car itself, be turning obsolete.