© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Meredith Danluck

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 27, 2011 at 8:07 AM CDT
meredith-danluck
Meredith Danluck...and a snake!

Today's guest is artist Meredith Danluck, part of Ballroom Marfa's new show, Autobody.

AutoBody, curated by Neville Wakefield, explores the mythology of the American automobile through the carcasses of an industry turned art. From Robert Frank to Richard Prince, the automobile has been the driving force of American freedom: its promise of escape provided in an image of mobility. However, as JG Ballard pronounced over 40 years ago, “the car as we know it is on the way out… for as a basically old fashioned machine, it enshrines a basically old-fashion idea: freedom.” The American dream that it once represented, and freedom—the idea it once enshrined—may, like the car itself, be turning obsolete.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: