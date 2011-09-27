© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Mariachi Las Alteñas

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 27, 2011
Mariachi Las Alteñas

Considered Texas’ finest all female mariachi, Las Alteñas has been captivating audiences throughout the United States since 2002. These 10 remarkably talented women are brought together by their passion to perform and promote the majesty of mariachi music. Known for their exceptional stage presence, musical performances and strong harmonious vocals, Mariachi Las Alteñas appeals to audiences of all generations and heritages.

The group preforms as part of Ballroom Marfa's Autobody opening. They'll play at the Capri in Marfa on September 30 at 9:30 pm.

Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
