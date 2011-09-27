Today on Talk at Ten, a conversation with Texas artist Charles Mary Kubricht. She has been exhibiting her work in the U.S. and abroad for three decades. Her work has been the subject of several museum solo exhibitions. She has two works opening this Fall, in New York City on The High Line, and in Texas, at the Marfa Book Company.

The artist has been devoted to landscape concepts since 1989. Since 2005 she has focused on the photographic representation of the ever-changing cultural and political events focused on Mount Livermore, which can be seen from the Kubricht's studio in Marfa.

About her recent dazzle work, Kubricht writes: "What started as tracking lessons in order to see the landscape differently has resulted in a series of art installations that stage an unlikely encounter between pre-Enlightenment Cabinets of Curiosity, Goethe’s writings on morphology, Kurt Schwitters’ Merzbau, and the dazzle paint and anti-range finding camouflage schemes of World Wars I and II (‘dazzle painting'). The black-and-white installations are built with photos, video, painting, drawing and text."