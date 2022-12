Today's second Talk at Ten guest is glider pilot Burt Compton. October 1 marks the celebration of 100 Years of Aviation in Presidio County. The celebration will recognize the landing of Cal Rodgers at Marfa in 1911, the subsequent military aviation activities, the airline service of Trans-Texas Airways, the World Soaring Championships and glider events, along with recognizing the educational and economic benefits of aviation to the area around Marfa in West Texas.