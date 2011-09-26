Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges is Monday's guest on Talk At Ten, live at 10 AM and replayed at 6:30 PM. As a war correspondent who has covered conflict across the globe, he will talk to KRTS about the nature of war, among other topics.

Hedges is the author of 11 books, including Death of the Liberal Class (2010), Empire of Illusion (2009), and War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning (2003). He is a senior fellow at The Nation Institute in New York City and has taught at Columbia University, New York University and Princeton University.

Hedges, along with fellow reporters from The New York Times, was a recipient of the Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for the newspaper’s coverage of global terrorism. The Los Angeles Press Club named him Online Journalist of the Year in 2009 for his columns in Truthdig.