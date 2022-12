Tonight, Wednesday, September 21, The International Woman’s Foundation presents an evening of Spanish Flamenco dance and tapas at Building 98. The performance begins at 7 PM, and Building 98 is located at 705 West Bonnie Street in Marfa.

KRTS's Roseland Klein spoke with Flamenco dancers Tracey Reider & Luis Chavez, and Flamenco guitarist Gustavo Reza performed live on the air.