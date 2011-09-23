KRTS is pleased to have Rick Moody, one of the most acclaimed American novelists of his generation, on Talk at Ten today. His first novel, Garden State (1992), won the Pushcart Press Editor’s Choice Award. Two years later, he published The Ice Storm, which became an award-winning film directed by Ang Lee.

His most recent novels are The Four Fingers of Death, The Diviners, Purple America, and Right Livelihoods which is a collection of three novellas. His collection of short fiction, The Ring of Brightest Angels Around Heaven, included the title story that won the 1994 Aga Khan Award from The Paris Review. He is the recipient of a Addison Metcalf Award, Guggenheim fellowship, NAMI/Ken Book Award, and the PEN Martha Albrand prize. His short fiction and journalism have been anthologized in Best American Stories 2001, Best American Essays 2004, Year’s Best Science Fiction #9, and, multiply, in the Pushcart Prize anthology.

Rick Moody is in Marfa as a Lannan writer-in-residence. He'll be reading at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, September 24 at 6 PM. The reading is free and open to the public.