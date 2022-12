Today on Talk at Ten, a discussion on child food insecurity with Paige Phelps, the Director of Marketing and Community Relations for the West Texas Food Bank. According to a recent study, West Texas, as a whole, is 12 points above the national average for hungry children.

The West Texas Food Bank serves 22 counties in West Texas, with physical offices in Alpine, El Paso and Odessa. Of the counties served by the food bank, 21 beat the national average for childhood food insecurity.