Today on Talk at Ten, a conversation with Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence Mark McMorris. He was born in Jamaica and has lived and worked in the United States since 1979. He has published on American and Caribbean poetry, and is the author of Entrepôt (2010), The Café at Light (2004), The Blaze of the Poui (2003), a finalist for the Lenore-Marshall Prize, and other poetry titles. In 1996, working with installation artist Ward Tietz, he staged Accompong, a performance poem based upon the language of the Maroons, in Geneva, Switzerland. An essay on diaspora and experimental poetic forms, “‘Ah Noh Music Dat’: Speech in the Discourse of Nationalism,” appeared in 2009. He has held residencies and visiting positions at UC Berkeley, Naropa University, Brown, and MacDowell. From 2006-2009 he was Director of the Lannan Center for Poetics and Social Practice, at Georgetown University, where he currently teaches in the English Department. He lives in Washington, DC.

Mark reads at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, September 17. The reading is free and open to the public.