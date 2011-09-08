This morning at 10 AM, a preview of the Marfa 100 cycling event, a recreational bike ride on Pinto Canyon Road, which starts and finishes in Marfa and benefits charitable organizations Marfa Public Radio and the Livestrong Foundation.

Now in its second year, the 100-kilometer fall ride isopen for registration. On the program today, we speak with event organizers Todd Widell of Latin Works and Colin Wallis of the Livestrong Foundation.

Because of the president's national speech on jobs - which will be broadcast on KRTS from 6-7 PM - the replay of Talk At Ten will be at 7:30 PM today, after Marketplace.





