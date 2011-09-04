A special for Labor Day from Spectrum Radio. In Dream Jobs: Outside the Cubicle listeners will hear the stories of three very determined people who struggled to find the career path outside conventional workplaces. Loredana Bessone couldn't afford the program and college she wanted and settled on a school close to her home in Italy. Her major, informatics, gave her a range of skills that would eventually equip her to train astronauts in robotics, engineering, software, and behavioral skills they need in space exploration. Amir Abo-Shaeer made a radical move quitting a dreary position at a telephone-products company, a job he said was sucking his soul dry. Determined to teach technology to high school students, Abo-Shaeer pioneered a four-year engineering academy in California, and has won a McArthur "genius" grant for his creative approach to teaching. Lucie Pautet, as a teenager growing up in France, wanted to become a rocket scientist but wasn't accepted into aerospace school. Instead she studied underwater acoustics which launched her into a meandering, globe-trotting career as a cable-laying technician and a coastal waters scientist.