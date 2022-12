Kinky Friedman and members of the cast and crew of Becoming Kinky preview Saturday night's performance of the musical play at the Crowley Theater in Marfa, at 7:30 PM. The play looks at the life of iconoclastic musician and political figure, Kinky Friedman.

The free show benefits KRTS Marfa Public Radio, thanks to area co-sponsors. Come early, as the performance is expected to be crowded.

Kinky Friedman, Ted Swindley, Jesse Dayton, and Gary Moore are among the interviewees.