Brandon Shuler is the Thinking Like a Mountain Foundation's current writer-in residence. Shuler is a sixth generation Texan born in Pasadena, Texas. His creative non-fiction appears in Outdoor Life, Saltwater Sportsman, E: The Environmental Magazine, and other fine outlets. His fiction and poetry appears in Dark Sky Magazine, Red River Review, and various literary journals.

The Thinking Like a Mountain Foundation was established in 2008 by Dick and Joanne Bartlett as a thinker and writer-in-residence program with a mission to foster a conservation ethic.