© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Brandon Shuler

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 22, 2011 at 10:23 AM CDT
brandon

Brandon Shuler is the Thinking Like a Mountain Foundation's current writer-in residence. Shuler is a sixth generation Texan born in Pasadena, Texas. His creative non-fiction appears in Outdoor Life, Saltwater Sportsman, E: The Environmental Magazine, and other fine outlets. His fiction and poetry appears in Dark Sky Magazine, Red River Review, and various literary journals.

The Thinking Like a Mountain Foundation was established in 2008 by Dick and Joanne Bartlett as a thinker and writer-in-residence program with a mission to foster a conservation ethic.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: