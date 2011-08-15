© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Schooled: Teens' Stories About American Public Education

Published August 15, 2011 at 8:45 AM CDT
Claudia Villa, one of the students featured in this special, with her high school diploma. She went to the Clean and Sober school for kids with substance abuse issues, and graduated with teen moms, probation camp kids, and the rest of Sonoma County's Alternative Ed class of 2006.

Adults in the White House, Congress, think tanks, principals’ offices, teachers’ unions, and other Very Important Positions are fighting over how to educate kids. But what do teenagers think about the education we’re getting?

This hour, we take you back to school – public high school, to be precise. Teens talk about standards, inequality, and getting out of public high school in America.

Schooled is one hour of some of the best youth radio stories on PRX. The show is produced by KUOW's Jenny Asarnow with support from Generation PRX. Our host is Amina Al-Sadi, a 20-year-old senior at the University of Washington.

