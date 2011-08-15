Ellen Weinacht & Dave Hedges speak to KRTS about the Sandia Wetlands. The two-acre wetlands project is now under construction, about three miles from the original Sandia Springs in Balmorhea.

Balmorhea rancher Ellen Weinacht and Dave Hedges, a naturalist from Fort Davis, are building wetlands for shorebirds on a four-acre tract on the ranch owned by Weinacht and her husband, Don. The Sandia Wetlands project demonstrates how private landowners can provide valuable wildlife habitat on unused land.

The Tierra Grande chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists is assisting with development of the wetlands and wildlife monitoring. Sandia Wetlands, located near Balmorhea on a Reeves County road, will be open to the public for birding.