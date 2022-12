Tune in this morning for a performance from the Portland-based band Orca Team. The group plays Wednesday evening at Padres in Marfa.

"Orca Team is a post-punk band subtly blurring the lines between Buddy Holly-esque '50s pop and Avengers VI '60s surf rock, and translating it all into something like a Gang of Four homage to Blue Hawaii." - Kurt T. Prutsman, Portland Mercury