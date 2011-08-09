© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Monty Kimball of the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 9, 2011 at 1:19 PM CDT
youth5
Photo courtesy of Big Bend Ranch Rodeo.

The 11th annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 11 - 13. The event provides an opportunity for working cowboys to show real cowboy skills and at the same time celebrate our ranching heritage and create exposure for a unique American lifestyle.

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo weekend's events include:

Thursday, August 11th
* 9 AM S.H.O.T. Clinic at the S.A.L.E. Arena

Friday, August 12th
* 9 AM S.H.O.T. competition at the Sul Ross S.A.L.E. Arena
* 7 PM WRCA Rodeo Performance at the S.A.L.E. Arena
* 9 PM Dance at the Granada Theater

Saturday, August 13th
* 10 AM 17 and under Cow Horse competition at the Sul Ross Outdoor Arena
* 4 PM the tickets for the chuckwagon feed go on sale
* 5:30 PM ChuckWagon Cookoff on the Ag and Natural Resource Sciences grounds
* 7 PM WRCA Rodeo Performance at the S.A.L.E. Arena (Awards Ceremony following performance)
* 9 PM Dance at the Highland Inn.

Sunday, August 14th
* 10:30 AM Church service at the Big Bend Cowboy Church

