Monty Kimball of the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo
The 11th annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 11 - 13. The event provides an opportunity for working cowboys to show real cowboy skills and at the same time celebrate our ranching heritage and create exposure for a unique American lifestyle.
The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo weekend's events include:
Thursday, August 11th
* 9 AM S.H.O.T. Clinic at the S.A.L.E. Arena
Friday, August 12th
* 9 AM S.H.O.T. competition at the Sul Ross S.A.L.E. Arena
* 7 PM WRCA Rodeo Performance at the S.A.L.E. Arena
* 9 PM Dance at the Granada Theater
Saturday, August 13th
* 10 AM 17 and under Cow Horse competition at the Sul Ross Outdoor Arena
* 4 PM the tickets for the chuckwagon feed go on sale
* 5:30 PM ChuckWagon Cookoff on the Ag and Natural Resource Sciences grounds
* 7 PM WRCA Rodeo Performance at the S.A.L.E. Arena (Awards Ceremony following performance)
* 9 PM Dance at the Highland Inn.
Sunday, August 14th
* 10:30 AM Church service at the Big Bend Cowboy Church