Monty Kimball of the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo

The 11th annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 11 - 13. The event provides an opportunity for working cowboys to show real cowboy skills and at the same time celebrate our ranching heritage and create exposure for a unique American lifestyle.

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo weekend's events include:

Thursday, August 11th

* 9 AM S.H.O.T. Clinic at the S.A.L.E. Arena

Friday, August 12th

* 9 AM S.H.O.T. competition at the Sul Ross S.A.L.E. Arena

* 7 PM WRCA Rodeo Performance at the S.A.L.E. Arena

* 9 PM Dance at the Granada Theater

Saturday, August 13th

* 10 AM 17 and under Cow Horse competition at the Sul Ross Outdoor Arena

* 4 PM the tickets for the chuckwagon feed go on sale

* 5:30 PM ChuckWagon Cookoff on the Ag and Natural Resource Sciences grounds

* 7 PM WRCA Rodeo Performance at the S.A.L.E. Arena (Awards Ceremony following performance)

* 9 PM Dance at the Highland Inn.

Sunday, August 14th

* 10:30 AM Church service at the Big Bend Cowboy Church