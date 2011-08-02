© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Scrappy Jud Newcomb & The Resentments

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 2, 2011 at 2:46 PM CDT
Hear Scrappy Jud Newcomb, one of the great guitarists in Austin, talk about The Resentments, who play Saturday August 6 at the Railroad Blues in Alpine.

The Resentments are an all-star collective of songwriters, sidemen, renegades and bon vivants from Austin, TX. They trade songs and instruments, solos and bon mots, but John Chipman, Bruce Hughes, Scrappy Jud Newcomb, Jeff Plankenhorn and Miles Zuniga all share the same goal: elevation and liberation of the spirit through music.

You can also read an article about The Resentments by KRTS's own Joe Nick Patoski here.

